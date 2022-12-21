Najam Sethi replaces Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved appointment of former journalist Najam Sethi as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, the sources said on Wednesday.

They said that the appointment came after removal of incumbent Ramiz Raja.

The Prime Minister Office, they said, would release four notification regarding appointment.

They added that one notification would be issued notifying abolishment of the 2019 constitution of the cricket board.