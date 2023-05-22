UrduPoint.com

Najam Sethi Responds To Shahid Afridi's Criticism About World Cup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2023 | 02:33 PM

Sethi says the decision to participate in the World Cup did not lie with Afridi, himself, or even Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2023) Najam Sethi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, has responded to criticism from former cricketer Shahid Afridi regarding the possibility of the Pakistani cricket team boycotting the World Cup in India due to the Asia Cup venue controversy.

Sethi said that the decision to participate in the World Cup did not lie with Afridi, himself, or even Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI.

Sethi explained that the final call rested with the Indian government and the Pakistani government.

Sethi highlighted that if the Pakistani government ensured the PCB of the team's safety during travel and the tournament in India, then Pakistan would certainly take part in the World Cup.

He emphasized that the PCB's position depended on the clearance from the Pakistani government regarding the security situation in India.

"If the Pakistani government says that our team can go and play the World Cup in India, then we will definitely go," he said.

Afridi had earlier expressed his confusion over the PCB's firm stance of not going to India for the World Cup.

He urged the board to approach the situation more positively, encouraging them to participate in the international cricket tournament and bring home the trophy.

Afridi believed that a successful campaign would not only be a significant victory for Pakistan but also serve as a strong message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The decision ultimately lies with the respective governments, and until the security situation is deemed satisfactory, the PCB will carefully evaluate and consider all factors before making a final determination on Pakistan's participation in the World Cup.

