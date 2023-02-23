Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi extended thanks to the overwhelming crowd of Multan for their support in the five matches at Multan Cricket Stadium, during Pakistan Super League's 8th edition matche

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi extended thanks to the overwhelming crowd of Multan for their support in the five matches at Multan Cricket Stadium, during Pakistan Super League's 8th edition matches.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Najam Sethi said that Multan crowd once again proved that what PSL meant to them by showing their presence in a massive number.

He also paid thanks to local administration for successful staging HBL PSL matches in Multan. He said that the Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings thoroughly entertained the crowd in the last match played here, adding the said match would be remembered for a long time.