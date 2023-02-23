UrduPoint.com

Najam Sethi Thanks Multan's Crowd For Overwhelming Response

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2023 | 06:19 PM

Najam Sethi thanks Multan's crowd for overwhelming response

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi extended thanks to the overwhelming crowd of Multan for their support in the five matches at Multan Cricket Stadium, during Pakistan Super League's 8th edition matche

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi extended thanks to the overwhelming crowd of Multan for their support in the five matches at Multan Cricket Stadium, during Pakistan Super League's 8th edition matches.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Najam Sethi said that Multan crowd once again proved that what PSL meant to them by showing their presence in a massive number.

He also paid thanks to local administration for successful staging HBL PSL matches in Multan. He said that the Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings thoroughly entertained the crowd in the last match played here, adding the said match would be remembered for a long time.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi Pakistan Super League Karachi Kings Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

in5 showcases 20 innovative start-ups at Step Conf ..

In5 showcases 20 innovative start-ups at Step Conference 2023

7 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 2023 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad ..

HBL PSL 2023 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Wi ..

28 minutes ago
 Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

2 hours ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.