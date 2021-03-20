UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Najib Propels Afghanistan To 3-0 Clean Sweep Over Zimbabwe

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:04 PM

Najib propels Afghanistan to 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe

Najibullah Zadran hit a career best 72 as Afghanistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe with another dominant 47-run win in the third and final Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Najibullah Zadran hit a career best 72 as Afghanistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe with another dominant 47-run win in the third and final Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The left-hander hit five sixes and as many boundaries in his 35-ball knock which built the foundation of another impressive Afghan total of 183 for seven in 20 overs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Zimbabwe struggled in reply as they slipped to 56 for five in the 11th over.

Sikandar Raza, 41 not out, and Ryan Burl, 39 not out, combined for an unbroken sixth wicket partnership of 80 but never came closing to matching threatening the Afghan total as they ended on 136-5 in 20 overs.

Raza hit two boundaries and a six in his 29-ball knock while Burl smashed three sixes and a boundary in his 31-ball innings.

Opener Tarisai Musakanda scored a 28-ball 30 with three boundaries and a six.

Allrounder Karim Janat was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with 2-34.

Earlier, Zadran and Asghar added 59 for the fifth wicket to lift Afghanistan's total who batted after winning a third toss in succession.

Zadran improved on his previous best of 69 not out made against the same opposition at Dhaka in 2019.

Asghar smashed two sixes and a boundary in a robust 12-ball innings of 24.

Opener Usman Ghani hit four boundaries and a six in his 31-ball 39 while Janat scored 14-ball 21 with a six and two boundaries.

Pace bowlers Richard Ngarava took two wickets each for Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan won the first match by 48 runs and second by 45 runs, also at the same venue.

The victory makes Asghar Afghan the most successful captain in all T20 internationals with 42 wins in 52 matches, passing India's M.S. Dhoni who won 41 out of 72.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan T20 Abu Dhabi Dhaka Same Zimbabwe Najibullah Zadran Usman Ghani Tarisai Musakanda 2019 All Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Shooting in Dallas Nightclub Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Inju ..

2 minutes ago

Police Deploy Batons, Pepper Spray at Anti-Lockdow ..

2 minutes ago

Icelandic volcano subsiding after first eruption i ..

2 minutes ago

Sharma, Kohli fire India to record 224-2 in T20 En ..

5 minutes ago

Thai demonstrators clash with police at Grand Pala ..

5 minutes ago

Italy prosecutor demands migrant trial for Salvini ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.