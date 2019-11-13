Najma, Maria Maratab comes up as shining star athletes of 33rd National Games

Najma Parveen of Pakistan Wapda and Maria Maratab of Pakistan Army emerged as shining star athletes when they claimed more than one gold medal in the ongoing 33rd National Games being in progress at different venues

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Najma Parveen of Pakistan Wapda and Maria Maratab of Pakistan Army emerged as shining star athletes when they claimed more than one gold medal in the ongoing 33rd National Games being in progress at different venues.

Najma Parveen has so far won four individual gold medals and one gold medal in the 4X400m relay, while partnering with Masarat Shaheen, Rabia and Asra and was so far the only player in the games who had claimed the distinguish feet of grabbing most gold medals in the event.

She got a flying start in the National Games when she won her first gold medal in 400M race with a time of 53.63sec, which was a new record in the National Games. After winning her first gold medal, she was unstoppable and continued her winning spree in athletics competitions. The promising athlete then won a second gold in the 100M race and become the fastest athlete of the games by clocking 11.87sec.

She also named her another gold medal in the 400M hurdles race played at the Peshawar sports Complex clocking 1:01.27seconds.

Najma Parveen along with her co-athletes Musarrat Shaheen, Rabia and Asra won a gold in the 4x400M relay, making her the only player of the National Games to won three gold in individual and one gold in team event.

She also created another record in the 200m by winning the gold medal in a record time of 23.86sec by breaking the old record of 24.36sec created by Army Sadaf Saddique while Sahiba Asra and Anila of Army.

Maria Maratab of Army with her three gold medals and bronze become the second athlete, winning more than a single medal in the event. She won her first gold medal in the triple jump and covered the distance of 12.25m, which was new record in the National Games.

She secured the second gold medal in the long jump by covering a distance of 5.8m. She failed to get gold medal in the high jump and placed third by grabbing a silver medal in the event. Both the players made new records in National Games. She also won another gold medal in the 200m heptathlon.

In the 200m Men race Uzair Rehman of Army created a new national record by winning the gold medal. He broke the 19-years old record of Muhammad Maqsood of Army of 21.15sec by creating the new record of 21.06sec, followed by Olympian Mehboob Ali and Umar Sadat of Wapda.

In the 1500m race Rabia Ashaq of Army got gold medal, followed by Rabeela Farooq and Farhat of Wapda, in the 200m heptathlon Maria Maratab of Army got gold medal, followed by Mehan Imtiaz and Nabeela Kausar of Army.

Yet another promising athlete, a long runner, Rabia Ashiq also completed her three gold medal run when she bagged gold medal in 5000m, 10,000m and 1500m besides winning another gold in 4X400m relay.

In the overall athletes event Pakistan Army grabbed 14 gold medal, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals at the end of the third day athletic event by securing 642 points, followed by Pakistan Wapda with 19 gold medals, 16 silver and nine bronze medals with 658 points. HEC remained at third with one gold, one silver medal and one bronze and PAF got fourth with one gold, one silver and two bronze.

In the overall Games position Army leading with 93 gold medals, 72 silvers and 43 bronzes, Wapda at second with 72 gold, 58 silvers and 48 bronze, Navy struggling at third with 12 gold medals and four silver and three bronze, HEC and PAF with one gold medals.

Kabaddi: In the Kabaddi final, Army defeated Navy by 30-20 and clinched the gold medal and trophy after an exciting and thrilling competition, won the gold medal of Kabaddi competitions, Pakistan Navy won silver. Former Federal Minister Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Pakistan Olympics Association President (R) Arif Hassan graced the occasion as guests. Army led in swimming event when bagged 10 gold, two silver, two bronze by securing 281 points. Wapda got second with three gold, eight silver, five bronze and secured 212 points, Sindh is third with three silver, four bronze and 118 points. HEC has 21 points, but has not won any medal. Punjab got one bronze medal and 23 points. Navy got 47 points with one bronze medal.

Table Tennis: Wapda defeated Army and won gold medals in Table Tennis Men's and Women's Team event. In the men's final, Mohammed Ramiz of Wapda beat Salman of Army by 11-5, 11-7 and 11-6. Asim Qureshi beat Faizan Zahir and Bilal Yasin by 12-10, 11-7, 11-08. In the women's final Shabnam Bilal of Wapda defeated Army's Ayesha Fahim in the final by 11-5, 11-6, 11-03. Sanam Yasin beat Sana Muzaffar, Saadia beat Falak 3-0.

Bodybuilding: Wapda's Yasin won the title of Mr Pakistan Olympic in bodybuilding event held in Mardan Sports Complex. Yasin of Pakistan Wapda won the title of Mr Pakistan in National Games bodybuilding event. Senior Sports Minister Mohammad Atif Khan was the chief guest. Wapda won eight gold by securing 96 points in bodybuilding, Army won two gold and 60 points. Railways secured third position with a silver, two bronze medals and 37 points.

Squash:Wapda beat Punjab by 2-0 in the final when Farhan Mehboob beat Tayyab Aslam by 3-1, the score was 3-11, 11-9, 11-3 and 11-4 while Danish Atlas beat Asim Khan by 3-1 8-11, 11-6, 11-5 and 12-10. In the Women final Army upset Wapda by 2-0, Madina Zafar beat Komal by 3-1, the score was 7-11, 11-3, 11-5 and 11-4 and Amna Fayyaz beat Muqaddas Ashraf by 12-10, 13-11, 4-11, 11-9.