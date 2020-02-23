UrduPoint.com
Najmul Guides Bangladesh With Maiden 50 In Zimbabwe Test

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:10 PM

Najmul guides Bangladesh with maiden 50 in Zimbabwe Test

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Najmul Hossain struck his maiden Test half-century as Bangladesh made a strong reply to Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Dhaka on Sunday.

The home side reached 120-2 at tea on the second day after wrapping up Zimbabwe's first innings for 265 runs earlier in the morning with pace bowler Abu Jayed finishing with a career best 4-71.

Playing his fourth Test, Nazmul led Bangladesh's reply to stay unbeaten on 55 at the break as Bangladesh trail Zimbabwe by 145 runs.

Skipper Mominul Haque was accompanying Najmul on 12 during the interval.

Donald Tiripano earlier removed Tamim Iqbal for 41 after he shared a 78-run stand with Najmul, a fellow left-hander, for the second wicket.

Victor Nyauchi made the first strike for Zimbabwe in the opening session by dismissing opener Saif Hasan for eight.

Resuming on 228-6, Zimbabwe earlier added 37 runs to their overnight score.

Jayed dismissed overnight batsman Donald Tiripano for eight when he nicked an edge to wicketkeeper Liton Das in the seventh over of the morning.

The same bowler trapped Ainsley Ndlovu leg before for a duck in his next over and left-arm spinner Taijul islam took the final two wickets.

Taijul had Charlton Tshuma for a duck in the next over before he dismissed the other overnight batsman Regis Chakabva for 30 to end with 2-90.

Skipper Craig Ervine was the mainstay of Zimbabwe's innings with 107 while off-spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed the highest 4-70 for Bangladesh.

