Najmul, Shadman Hit Centuries As Bangladesh Lead By 476

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Najmul, Shadman hit centuries as Bangladesh lead by 476

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shadman islam scored centuries as Bangladesh declared at 284-1 in their second innings for a 476-run lead over Zimbabwe in a one-off Test in Harare on Saturday.

The first and second sessions of the fourth day saw the unbeaten left-handers wreak havoc with Najmul finishing on 117 and Shadman posting a Test career-best 115.

Batting at number three, Najmul averaged a run a ball for a total which included five fours and six sixes behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shadman was more cautious, facing 196 deliveries to compile his finest Test innings that was laced with nine fours.

He was the first to reach a century with a flick to deep square leg off the bowling of Milton Shumba at Harare sports Club.

Twenty-two balls later, Najmul reached the 100 mark for the second time in a Test, striking a full toss to long-on.

Zimbabwe deployed six bowlers led by fast medium pair Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, and the sole success came when the latter had Saif Hassan (43) caught at gully by debutant Dion Myers.

Bangladesh are touring Zimbabwe for the first time since 2013 and will also play three one-day and three Twenty20 internationals, all in Harare.

