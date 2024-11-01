Najmul To Lead Bangladesh Against Afghanistan After South Africa Mauling
Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the squad in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan to be held in Sharjah as the Tigers look to bury the misery of their Test mauling by South Africa
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the squad in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan to be held in Sharjah as the Tigers look to bury the misery of their Test mauling by South Africa.
Bangladesh are reeling from a drubbing by the Proteas, who thrashed them by an innings and 273 runs inside three days in the second Test at Chattogram on Thursday, to sweep the series 2-0.
They lost the first Test by seven wickets.
Uncapped fast bowler Nahid Rana joins the side, while key batsman Litton Das is missing as he is still suffering from a fever, which had kept him out of the second Test against South Africa.
Bangladesh sit eight in the ICC ODI team rankings -- just ahead of Afghanistan at ninth.
But Afghanistan are on a high in limited overs cricket, having beaten top nations including England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in last year's World Cup held in India.
The three ODI matches are scheduled for November 6, 9 and 11.
Bangladesh squad: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful islam, Nahid Rana.
Recent Stories
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president
Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing
Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day
Governor Tessori raises Pakistan, Russian flags at Fawara Chowk on People's Unit ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Conquerors, Strikers qualify for women's U19 final1 hour ago
-
Chairman PCB felicitates Pak team for victory against India in Hong Kong 6s1 hour ago
-
Over 800 players compete in Multan as 'Khailta Punjab' games begin1 hour ago
-
Khelta Punjab Games inaugurated at Dring Stadium4 hours ago
-
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test4 hours ago
-
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test4 hours ago
-
ATP members meet to discuss stories4 hours ago
-
PFF NC announces completion of Stephen Constantine’s contract5 hours ago
-
Uzair, Taha hit centuries; five-fers by Asghar, Awais and Shahid5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly match5 hours ago
-
Lahore, Multan set to host global blind cricket show6 hours ago
-
Zone-VI Whites win in Touchme Trophy U-15 inter zonal cricket tournament6 hours ago