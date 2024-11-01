Open Menu

Najmul To Lead Bangladesh Against Afghanistan After South Africa Mauling

Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the squad in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan to be held in Sharjah as the Tigers look to bury the misery of their Test mauling by South Africa

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the squad in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan to be held in Sharjah as the Tigers look to bury the misery of their Test mauling by South Africa.

Bangladesh are reeling from a drubbing by the Proteas, who thrashed them by an innings and 273 runs inside three days in the second Test at Chattogram on Thursday, to sweep the series 2-0.

They lost the first Test by seven wickets.

Uncapped fast bowler Nahid Rana joins the side, while key batsman Litton Das is missing as he is still suffering from a fever, which had kept him out of the second Test against South Africa.

Bangladesh sit eight in the ICC ODI team rankings -- just ahead of Afghanistan at ninth.

But Afghanistan are on a high in limited overs cricket, having beaten top nations including England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in last year's World Cup held in India.

The three ODI matches are scheduled for November 6, 9 and 11.

Bangladesh squad: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful islam, Nahid Rana.

