Nakagami quickest in first practice for Styrian MotoGP

Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami waited until the very end of Friday's first practice session to post the quickest time of the morning, ahead of Sunday's Styrian MotoGP.

The Honda rider clocked a fastest lap of 1min 23.805sec, seven hundredths of a second quicker than world champion Joan Mir on his Suzuki.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro completed the top three with championship leader Fabio Quarteraro down in eighth on a track where he has struggled in the past.

Alex Rins ensured it was a good session for the Suzukis, taking fourth ahead of the Hondas of Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez.

Surprisingly, the Ducatis, who have fared well in previous races on the Red Bull track could only manage ninth best through Johann Zarco, seven tenths of a second off the pace with factory counterpart Jack Miller in tenth.

The session also saw the return of two old faces making brief returns to the sport, Cal Crutchlow for Petronas Yamaha and Dani Pedrosa on a KTM, back on track for a Grand Prix weekend for the first time since he retired in 2018.

KTM's morning, however, was spoilt by Miguel Oliveira being flipped off his bike, necessitating a trip to the medical centre for a check-up.