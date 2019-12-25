Naltar all set to host exhilarating winter sports

The picturesque winter resort of Naltar in Gilgit-Baltistan is all set to host some exhilarating winter sports in the coming days

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The picturesque winter resort of Naltar in Gilgit-Baltistan is all set to host some exhilarating winter sports in the coming days.

Prominent national skiers from all over the country have arrived at Naltar Ski Resort to participate in different events. Charged up skiers participated in practice runs in a pleasant sunny day on Wednesday.

The energetic athletes appreciated PAF for making this resort truly world class and providing all possible facilities of international standard.

They also expressed that competing with the famous skiers of the world would provide an excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to learn from their competitors and improve their performance in this game.

The winter sports season will be commencing with the Saadia Khan and Children Ski Cup from Friday.

Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, under the auspices PAF has chalked out an elaborate Calendar of events for the season. Besides skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, ice skating and ice hockey competitions would also be held during the season.

Prominent among these would be Shah Khan Ski Cup, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Ski Championship and National Ski Championship. Other than these national events, Malam Jabba Ski Cup and CAS International Karakoram Alpine Ski Cup, featuring international skiers would also be held at Naltar and Malam Jabba Ski Resorts. These sports would not only promote tourism in the Northern Areas of Pakistan but also pave way for the conduct of International sporting events in the the country.