UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naltar All Set To Host Exhilarating Winter Sports

Muhammad Rameez 22 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:34 PM

Naltar all set to host exhilarating winter sports

The picturesque winter resort of Naltar in Gilgit-Baltistan is all set to host some exhilarating winter sports in the coming days

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The picturesque winter resort of Naltar in Gilgit-Baltistan is all set to host some exhilarating winter sports in the coming days.

Prominent national skiers from all over the country have arrived at Naltar Ski Resort to participate in different events. Charged up skiers participated in practice runs in a pleasant sunny day on Wednesday.

The energetic athletes appreciated PAF for making this resort truly world class and providing all possible facilities of international standard.

They also expressed that competing with the famous skiers of the world would provide an excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to learn from their competitors and improve their performance in this game.

The winter sports season will be commencing with the Saadia Khan and Children Ski Cup from Friday.

Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, under the auspices PAF has chalked out an elaborate Calendar of events for the season. Besides skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, ice skating and ice hockey competitions would also be held during the season.

Prominent among these would be Shah Khan Ski Cup, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Ski Championship and National Ski Championship. Other than these national events, Malam Jabba Ski Cup and CAS International Karakoram Alpine Ski Cup, featuring international skiers would also be held at Naltar and Malam Jabba Ski Resorts. These sports would not only promote tourism in the Northern Areas of Pakistan but also pave way for the conduct of International sporting events in the the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee World Sports Alpine All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs&#039; Musabih, Beninese Consul discu ..

20 minutes ago

“Bail doesn’t mean acquittal,” says Shehryar ..

23 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Gov't Envoy Expects LNA to Fight Ri ..

3 minutes ago

Libya's Eastern Gov't Worried About Plans to Creat ..

19 seconds ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi ext ..

20 seconds ago

One killed, five injured in road accident in Abbot ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.