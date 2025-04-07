Open Menu

Name Of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” Renamed After Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2025 | 03:28 PM

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2025) The name of renowned “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” has been changed and renamed after former Prime Minister and cricket star Imran Khan.

Despite the instructions from PTI founder Imran Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government did not retain the original name of Peshawar's Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

Instead, a board displaying “Imran Khan Cricket Stadium” was installed at the stadium.

The founder of PTI had issued instructions not to change the stadium's name. It is worth noting that a PSL exhibition match was supposed to be held at the Peshawar stadium on April 8, but the match was postponed.

Recently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had approved changing the name of the historic Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium to "Imran Khan Cricket Stadium," which sparked a controversy.

Arbab Niaz's son, Arbab Shehzad, former Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former advisor to Imran Khan, rejected the decision to change the stadium's name. The founder of PTI had instructed that the stadium's name should not be changed.

