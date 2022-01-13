UrduPoint.com

Name Of Cricketer Yasir Shah Dropped From FIR

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Name of cricketer Yasir Shah dropped from FIR

Islamabad police on Wednesday dropped Test cricketer Yasir Shah's name from the first information report (FIR) of a criminal case, saying the complainant had withdrawn her allegations against him

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday dropped Test cricketer Yasir Shah's name from the first information report (FIR) of a criminal case, saying the complainant had withdrawn her allegations against him.

According to details, Islamabad police has removed Yasir Shah's name from the first information report (FIR) after the victim retracted her earlier statement.

"The victim admitted that Yasir Shah's name was included in the FIR due to misrepresentation," according to a supplementary report prepared by the concerned police station.

"Yasir Shah has nothing to do with the alleged case," police said.

Later, Yasir Shah in a tweet said that the harassment case against him had been dismissed with the support and prayers of his fans, family and the Pakistan cricket board.

He said it would not have been possible without their trust. I am a representative of Pakistan. Whoever tries to defame me is defaming the country.

Yasir Shah said he was devastated in the aftermath of the incident, but refrained from contesting "personal vendettas and intended to take this through the courts of law to expose the truth".

He said only the haters of the country could stoop so low and indulge in levelling such allegations for personal interests. "I'm also in the process of filing a case for defamation against the ones who are involved in this," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Police Police Station Yasir Shah Criminals FIR Family From

Recent Stories

Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Me ..

Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Means If Politics Fails - Grushk ..

9 minutes ago
 Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian ..

Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian Journalist Kara-Murza Over De ..

9 minutes ago
 Minister reviews online registration of technical ..

Minister reviews online registration of technical institutions

9 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Announces Steps to Bolster Cl ..

Biden Administration Announces Steps to Bolster Clean Energy - White House

9 minutes ago
 Further NATO Expansion Solves No Security Problems ..

Further NATO Expansion Solves No Security Problems - Grushko

22 minutes ago
 UN Says Situation Around North Korea's Nuclear Pro ..

UN Says Situation Around North Korea's Nuclear Program Could Possibly Get Worse

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.