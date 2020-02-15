UrduPoint.com
Names Of Athletics Players For KP U21 Inter-District Games Announced

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:33 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association Saturday announced the names of athletics players for the forthcoming KP U21 Inter-District Games to be starting from February 27, 2020 here at Qayyum Sports Complex wherein teams from all 35 districts including districts of the merged tribal areas would take part

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association Saturday announced the Names of athletics players for the forthcoming KP U21 Inter-District Games to be starting from February 27, 2020 here at Qayyum sports Complex wherein teams from all 35 districts including districts of the merged tribal areas would take part.

This was stated by President KP Athletic Association while talking to media men here soon after concluding of the two-day athletic trials wherein more than 3000 females from 87 government schools and 46 colleges and four-universities of provincial capital Peshawar took part.

MPA Kalsoom Kundi, President PTI Women Wing, in-charge female and former national athlete Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Mariyyah Samin, Khursheed Khan Marwat, Zohaib Khan, Paras Ahmad, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Female Games Rasheeda Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Director Development Niamat Ullah Marwat, DSO Anwar Kamal Burki, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, former International athlete Habib Ur Rehman, representatives from various associations, officials and players were also present.

The trials were open for all as 3000 female players turned up and participated in trials of volleyball, netball, athletic, tug of war, badminton, table tennis and cricket.

The athletes short-listed for the final trials comprising Taimin, Maheen, Qussia Ali, Rani, Aqsa Ali, Romisa, Hadia, Ayesha Saima Tariq, Kulsoom Arshad, Aiman Zubair, Hafsa, Zarghona, Zakira, Nisha, Rida Khan and Elishaba.

