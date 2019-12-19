UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Names Of Beijing 2022 Sport Programs Announced

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:03 PM

Names of Beijing 2022 sport programs announced

The Chinese, English and French versions of the Beijing 2022 sport program were announced by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games here on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chinese, English and French versions of the Beijing 2022 sport program were announced by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games here on Thursday.

The announcement came after negotiation with China's General Administration of Sport, the China Disabled Persons' Federation, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and each winter sport's International Federation.

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games will include seven sports (skiing, skating, ice hockey, curling, bobsleigh, luge and biathlon), 15 disciplines (alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, snowboard, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, speed skating, figure skating, ice hockey, curling, bobsleigh, skeleton, luge, biathlon) and 109 events.

Seven new events will be included in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, including the women's monobob, snowboard cross mixed team, freeski men's and women's big air, freestyle aerials mixed team, ski jumping mixed team, short track speed skating mixed team relay.

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will have six sports (Para alpine skiing, Para biathlon, Para cross-country skiing, Para snowboard, Para ice hockey, wheelchair curling) and 78 events.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports China Beijing Alpine Women Olympics International Olympic Committee

Recent Stories

Judges who said body should be hanged must be proc ..

14 minutes ago

Muhammad Alamgir appointed new CEO NPO

13 seconds ago

Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan struggles to 192 for 1 ..

33 minutes ago

Korean EV battery makers' market share up in Oct.

15 seconds ago

Hyundai Mobis to unveil upgraded autonomous concep ..

16 seconds ago

Musharraf’s body be ganged in D-Chowk for three ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.