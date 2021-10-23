Names of Cricket Rising Stars KP announced

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 04:26 PM

The names of the Cricket Rising Stars Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Names of the Cricket Rising Stars Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced here on Saturday.

The trials were conducted for the cricket rising stars across the province and after completion through league matches purely on performance basis. The names of Pakhtunkhwa U11 players have been announced after the league matches across the province.

This was stated by Chairman of the Cricket Rising Stars Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Abdul Razzaq including Noman (captain), Faran Afridi (vice-captain), Waleed Afridi, Mohammad Zaid, Abrar, Waris. Khursheed, Ataullah, Ibad, Shawal, Shahzeb, Rehan Afridi, Shah Khalid, Ryan Shinwari and Ehtisha have been included in the reserve players while Ilyas, Shoaib and Daniel have been included in the reserve players.

Grade-I cricket coach Abdul Aziz will be the manager.

Among the Rising Stars players, Mohammad Zaid, a young and talented player from Peshawar, expressed his determination and said that he would prove his selection right by demonstrating his abilities from the platform of Rising Stars.

He also thanked his coach Fakhr Alam and fellow players besides support of the Test cricketers Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed and international cricketer Sahibzada Farhan.

