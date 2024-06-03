Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chasing Oman's target of 110 runs, Namibia mirrored the score, reaching 109 runs for the loss of 6 wickets within the allocated 20 overs, resulting in a tie.

BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) In the third match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Namibia clinched a thrilling victory against Oman in a tense super over showdown at Bridgetown.

During the super over, Namibia's David Wiese and Captain Gerhard Erasmus showcased exceptional batting skills, scoring 21 runs against Oman's bowling, led by Bilal Khan.

Subsequently, Oman's batting pair of Aqib Ilyas and Nasim Khushi struggled against Namibia's David Wiese, managing only 10 runs in response, thus granting Namibia a narrow 11-run victory in the super over.

In the earlier clash at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Oman's batting lineup faced a tough challenge against Namibia's bowling attack. Despite efforts from Khalid Kail, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayhan Khan, and Shakil Ahmed, Oman could only muster 109 runs before being dismissed in 19.4 overs.

In reply, Namibia's batsmen, including Nicholas Davin, Jan Frylinck, and Captain Gerhard Erasmus, displayed resilience, steering their team towards the target. Despite some late wickets, Namibia matched Oman's score, setting the stage for an intense super over finale.