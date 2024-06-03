Open Menu

Namibia Beats Oman In Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 02:28 PM

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

Chasing Oman's target of 110 runs, Namibia mirrored the score, reaching 109 runs for the loss of 6 wickets within the allocated 20 overs, resulting in a tie.

BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) In the third match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Namibia clinched a thrilling victory against Oman in a tense super over showdown at Bridgetown.

Chasing Oman's target of 110 runs, Namibia mirrored the score, reaching 109 runs for the loss of 6 wickets within the allocated 20 overs, resulting in a tie.

During the super over, Namibia's David Wiese and Captain Gerhard Erasmus showcased exceptional batting skills, scoring 21 runs against Oman's bowling, led by Bilal Khan.

Subsequently, Oman's batting pair of Aqib Ilyas and Nasim Khushi struggled against Namibia's David Wiese, managing only 10 runs in response, thus granting Namibia a narrow 11-run victory in the super over.

In the earlier clash at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Oman's batting lineup faced a tough challenge against Namibia's bowling attack. Despite efforts from Khalid Kail, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayhan Khan, and Shakil Ahmed, Oman could only muster 109 runs before being dismissed in 19.4 overs.

In reply, Namibia's batsmen, including Nicholas Davin, Jan Frylinck, and Captain Gerhard Erasmus, displayed resilience, steering their team towards the target. Despite some late wickets, Namibia matched Oman's score, setting the stage for an intense super over finale.

Related Topics

Attack T20 World ICC Oman Bridgetown David Namibia Bilal Khan Zeeshan Maqsood From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

1 hour ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

1 hour ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

3 hours ago
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

1 day ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports