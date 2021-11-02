UrduPoint.com

Namibia Face Daunting Target After Babar, Rizwan Shine For Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:28 PM

Namibia face daunting target after Babar, Rizwan shine for Pakistan

Skipper Babar Azam and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan hit half centuries to guide Pakistan to 189-2 in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match with Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Skipper Babar Azam and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan hit half centuries to guide Pakistan to 189-2 in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match with Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Babar notched his 23rd Twenty20 international fifty with a 49-ball 70 while Rizwan finished with a 50-ball 79 not out after Pakistan won the toss and batted on a greenish Sheikh Zayed stadium pitch.

The pair added 113 for the first wicket after Pakistan were slow out of the blocks, scoring just 59 in the first ten overs but ended with a flurry in the next ten, taking 130 runs.

Veteran Mohammad Hafeez scored a brisk 16-ball 32 not out with five boundaries.

Pakistan's total is the second highest in this tournament, behind Afghanistan's 190-4 against Scotland in Sharjah.

Pakistan top Group 1 with three wins in as many games and a victory here will see them become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

Babar hit seven boundaries before he holed out to David Wiese in the 15th over while Fakhar Zaman was smartly caught by keeper Zane Green for five.

Rizwan reached his tenth half century with a pulled six off Wiese in the 19th over before hitting four boundaries and a six to take 22 off JJ Smit's final over.

Rizwan's knock included eight fours and four sixes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Century World Abu Dhabi Sharjah Guide David Namibia Mohammad Hafeez Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Fakhar Zaman Top

Recent Stories

Balochistan surfaces 7 more positive for corona

Balochistan surfaces 7 more positive for corona

1 minute ago
 UNESCO marks 'International Day to End Impunity fo ..

UNESCO marks 'International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists'

1 minute ago
 CIA Chief to Meet With Russian Government Official ..

CIA Chief to Meet With Russian Government Officials in Moscow on November 2-3 - ..

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 19 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 190 for Namibians

23 minutes ago
 Reach every door vaccination campaign underway

Reach every door vaccination campaign underway

4 minutes ago
 KP CM condemns killing of ASI

KP CM condemns killing of ASI

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.