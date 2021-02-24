Namibia Rugby Union holds online refresher course

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) recently held its online refresher referee course as part of the union's preparation for the much-awaited rugby season

WINDHOEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) recently held its online refresher referee course as part of the union's preparation for the much-awaited rugby season.

Last year the country's top domestic rugby league - the Namibia Rugby Premier League (NRPL) - did not take place amid COVID-19 concern, and this year the union is yet to announce whether there will be any domestic rugby action.

It is therefore against this background that the NRU hosted a refresher referee course this month, as part of world rugby requirements for each member union to host the course, before the start of any league.

Chairman of referees in the country, William Steenkamp told Xinhua on Tuesday that he was pleased with the outcome, although he expressed concern over the absence of female referees.

"Twenty referees attended. The examination outcome compliments the positive participation during the course.

Unfortunately, we are bound by government regulations on COVID-19 as well as NRU's decision on any rugby competitions this year. The examination was written with an average of 76 percent and a fitness test was done," said Steenkamp.

Most rugby-playing nations on the continent, like South Africa, already started their seasons while others such as Kenya are set to start this month on Feb. 27, while rugby in Uganda will resume in March.

"All referees come together before the start of the season and in-depth discussions are done. World rugby presentations are used based on the latest law applications and trends. This year's presentations were done by South African presenters as well as by world rugby presenters together with Jacky Husselmann, Oscar Lampert, and myself," said Steenkamp.