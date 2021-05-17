Namibia to host virtual marathon

China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) owned Rossing Uranium on Monday said it will host a virtual marathon on June 19 to commemorate 30 years as the official sponsor of the Namibian national marathon in line with COVID-19 regulations

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :-- China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) owned Rossing Uranium on Monday said it will host a virtual marathon on June 19 to commemorate 30 years as the official sponsor of the Namibian national marathon in line with COVID-19 regulations.

Rossing Uranium corporate communications manager Daylight Ekandjo said in a statement that they will allow runners to participate from anywhere they feel comfortable.

According to Ekandjo, the event was initially set for March 6 but was postponed to June due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

She said while all other runners will participate virtually, a mini-marathon will be held in the coastal town of Swakopmund with invited veteran athletes from different running clubs to compete for the marathon prize and development bonus given to the open category winners.

"We envisaged a bigger event but due to COVID-19 being amongst us, the safety of our runners is the priority. And for that reason we had to explore an alternative, being the virtual marathon. We are confident that all our local runners will join us from their different towns in celebrating this milestone," Ekandjo said.

She also reminded runners to download a tracking app.

Rossing National Marathon Championship has been one of the biggest annual sports events in Namibia for 30 years.