UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia To Host Virtual Marathon

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

Namibia to host virtual marathon

China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) owned Rossing Uranium on Monday said it will host a virtual marathon on June 19 to commemorate 30 years as the official sponsor of the Namibian national marathon in line with COVID-19 regulations

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :-- China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) owned Rossing Uranium on Monday said it will host a virtual marathon on June 19 to commemorate 30 years as the official sponsor of the Namibian national marathon in line with COVID-19 regulations.

Rossing Uranium corporate communications manager Daylight Ekandjo said in a statement that they will allow runners to participate from anywhere they feel comfortable.

According to Ekandjo, the event was initially set for March 6 but was postponed to June due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

She said while all other runners will participate virtually, a mini-marathon will be held in the coastal town of Swakopmund with invited veteran athletes from different running clubs to compete for the marathon prize and development bonus given to the open category winners.

"We envisaged a bigger event but due to COVID-19 being amongst us, the safety of our runners is the priority. And for that reason we had to explore an alternative, being the virtual marathon. We are confident that all our local runners will join us from their different towns in celebrating this milestone," Ekandjo said.

She also reminded runners to download a tracking app.

Rossing National Marathon Championship has been one of the biggest annual sports events in Namibia for 30 years.

Related Topics

Sports China Marathon Swakopmund Namibia March June Event All From

Recent Stories

9 missing people in Indonesia's boat accident foun ..

2 minutes ago

Usman's Olympic dream shattered as he loses equine ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.16 a barrel F ..

11 minutes ago

Woman Stabs 5 at Shanghai Business Center - Police

3 minutes ago

Tennis Australia plans for Australia Open 2022 des ..

6 minutes ago

MAKTABA commences judging process for 8th Creative ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.