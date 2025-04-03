WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Namibia women's national cricket team, nicknamed the "Capricorn Eagles," will compete against Uganda in a crucial series scheduled to take place at the newly established High-Performance Cricket Oval in Windhoek, Namibia's capital.

The series, commencing on April 8 and concluding on April 17, will feature a schedule of six T20 International matches and a single 50-over contest, the country's cricket governing body Cricket Namibia announced Thursday.

This highly anticipated clash follows the teams' last encounter in March, when Uganda claimed victory in the Women's Day Cup Final on home turf.

According to Cricket Namibia, the upcoming series presents both teams with a crucial opportunity to improve their international rankings and gain valuable competitive experience on their journey toward global recognition.

"One of the most exciting additions to this series is including a 50-over match, a format that fans have eagerly anticipated. This longer-format game will allow the Capricorn Eagles to showcase their skills beyond T20 cricket, offering spectators a thrilling and strategic display of the game," said Cricket Namibia.

Meanwhile, the series will be more than just a competition, as it stands as a testament to the growth of women's cricket in Namibia, Cricket Namibia concluded.