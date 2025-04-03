Open Menu

Namibia Women's Cricket Team To Host Uganda In Crucial Series

Muhammad Rameez Published April 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Namibia women's cricket team to host Uganda in crucial series

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Namibia women's national cricket team, nicknamed the "Capricorn Eagles," will compete against Uganda in a crucial series scheduled to take place at the newly established High-Performance Cricket Oval in Windhoek, Namibia's capital.

The series, commencing on April 8 and concluding on April 17, will feature a schedule of six T20 International matches and a single 50-over contest, the country's cricket governing body Cricket Namibia announced Thursday.

This highly anticipated clash follows the teams' last encounter in March, when Uganda claimed victory in the Women's Day Cup Final on home turf.

According to Cricket Namibia, the upcoming series presents both teams with a crucial opportunity to improve their international rankings and gain valuable competitive experience on their journey toward global recognition.

"One of the most exciting additions to this series is including a 50-over match, a format that fans have eagerly anticipated. This longer-format game will allow the Capricorn Eagles to showcase their skills beyond T20 cricket, offering spectators a thrilling and strategic display of the game," said Cricket Namibia.

Meanwhile, the series will be more than just a competition, as it stands as a testament to the growth of women's cricket in Namibia, Cricket Namibia concluded.

Recent Stories

EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with I ..

EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025

11 minutes ago
 Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic econ ..

Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope

56 minutes ago
 Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue gr ..

Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to w ..

Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award

1 hour ago
 EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval co ..

EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..

2 hours ago
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's s ..

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

3 hours ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Broker ..

CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers

3 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop fligh ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty

3 hours ago
 Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to e ..

Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..

3 hours ago
 China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

4 hours ago
 Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports