Nando Parrado Defies The Odds To Make Royal Ascot History

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 10:21 PM

Nando Parrado became the longest priced winner in the history of Royal Ascot on Saturday when he won the Coventry Stakes at 150/1

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Nando Parrado became the longest priced winner in the history of Royal Ascot on Saturday when he won the Coventry Stakes at 150/1.

The Clive Cox-trained winner -- named after one of the survivors of the 1972 plane crash in the Andes that was the subject of a best-selling book and subsequent film -- powered home under Adam Kirby.

Cox said he had persuaded the owners Marie and Paul McCartan to run him after they had doubts earlier in the week.

"Not a shock at all!" said Cox. "He is a lovely horse.

I did back him! "So we are very happy... I don't know what price I got yet.

"When I saw the price, it was a little bit of an insult to our thoughts on him, so I am delighted." Kirby, who teamed up with Cox to win the Group One Commonwealth Cup on Friday, said he too thought the price was crazy.

"Nando Parrado has a very good trainer," said Kirby.

"We (Cox and him) have fired a lot of live bullets in the race and I am very pleased to have the race won now.

"It is no fluke he won today on the front end and toughed it out, I am pleased for him."

