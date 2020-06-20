Nando Parrado defies the odds to make Royal Ascot history

Nando Parrado became the longest priced winner in the history of Royal Ascot on Saturday when he won the Coventry Stakes at 150/1

The Clive Cox-trained winner -- named after one of the survivors of the 1972 plane crash in the Andes that was the subject of a best-selling book and subsequent film -- powered home under Adam Kirby.

Cox said he had persuaded the owners Marie and Paul McCartan to run him after they had doubts earlier in the week.

"Not a shock at all!" said Cox. "He is a lovely horse.

I did back him! "So we are very happy... I don't know what price I got yet.

"When I saw the price, it was a little bit of an insult to our thoughts on him, so I am delighted." Kirby, who teamed up with Cox to win the Group One Commonwealth Cup on Friday, said he too thought the price was crazy.

"Nando Parrado has a very good trainer," said Kirby.

"We (Cox and him) have fired a lot of live bullets in the race and I am very pleased to have the race won now.

"It is no fluke he won today on the front end and toughed it out, I am pleased for him."