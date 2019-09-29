UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naomi Osaka Reaches China Open Round Two Despite Being 'riled Up'

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

Naomi Osaka reaches China Open round two despite being 'riled up'

Beijing, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Naomi Osaka said she had been "really riled up" as Japan's two-time Grand Slam champion reached the second round at the China Open on Sunday despite being far from her best.

The 21-year-old former world number one racked up 26 unforced errors on the way to a 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win over Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Fourth seed Osaka looked frustrated and disgruntled on several occasions against the 76th-ranked Pegula.

Osaka, who plays Andrea Petkovic of Germany or Switzerland's Jil Teichmann next in Beijing, was disappointed that she was unable to replicate the form which won her the Pan Pacific Open in Japan a week ago.

"During tournaments, the first match is always the worst for me," said the US-based star.

"But I was kind of expecting it to be better because I just played really well in Tokyo.

"I don't know, I thought it would carry on. I was a little bit frustrated that I felt my game wasn't really where I left it." "I just felt like today I was really riled up, not really sure why," she added, also describing herself as "very stressed" and "very nervous".

"I also didn't want to lose in the first round," she said.

Osaka's triumph in the Pan Pacific Open was her first trophy since her second consecutive Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open in January.

Another two-time Grand Slam winner, Simona Halep, showed no ill effects from a persistent back problem to cruise into round two in Beijing with a 6-1, 6-1 demolition of Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson.

Related Topics

World China Germany Beijing Osaka Tokyo Japan United States Switzerland January Sunday Australian Open From Best

Recent Stories

Filipino sand artist creates tribute for UAE’s s ..

2 hours ago

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.