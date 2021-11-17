UrduPoint.com

Naomi Osaka 'shock' Adds To Growing Calls Over Fate Of Peng Shuai

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Naomi Osaka 'shock' adds to growing calls over fate of Peng Shuai

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said that she was in "shock" about fellow tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since alleging that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.

Osaka added her voice to growing concern within tennis about Peng's fate, with men's number one Novak Djokovic and numerous other players in recent days saying they were deeply worried about her.

The 24-year-old Osaka wrote a short statement on Twitter, where she has 1.1 million followers, accompanied by #WhereIsPengShuai -- a hashtag which has been widely used on social media.

"Censorship is never ok at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and ok," the Japanese former world number one wrote.

"I'm in shock of the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way." Pressure is growing on Chinese authorities to clarify the status of the 35-year-old Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion.

Peng alleged on the Twitter-like Weibo earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had "forced" her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.

It was the first time the #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of China's ruling Communist Party, but the post was swiftly deleted and nothing has been heard from Peng since.

The Women's Tennis Association called Sunday for Peng's claims to be "investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship".

WTA chairman Steve Simon told The New York Times that they had information that she "is safe and not under any physical threat".

China has remained quiet about Peng and its national tennis association did not respond to AFP requests for comment.

Details of Peng's accusations have been scrubbed from China's heavily censored internet.

Related Topics

Tennis Internet World China Social Media Twitter Osaka New York Women Sunday Post Family From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Wimbledon Love

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

17 minutes ago
 Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

8 hours ago
 Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

8 hours ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

8 hours ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

8 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mec ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mechanism to Prevent Arms Race in ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.