UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naomi Osaka To Boycott Media At French Open 'for Mental Health'

Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

Naomi Osaka to boycott media at French Open 'for mental health'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Japan's Naomi Osaka said Wednesday that she will not take part in news conferences at the forthcoming French Open, believing that some post-match inquests are little more than "kicking a person while they're down".

The world number two, a four-time Grand Slam title winner, says she will donate the fines she will accrue to mental health charities.

"I am writing this to say that I am not going to do any press during Roland Garros," the 23-year-old announced on Twitter.

"I have often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one.

"We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I am not going to subject myself to people who doubt me.

" Under tennis tournament rules, all players are required to hold press conferences after each match.

They also perform media duties before a tournament.

Osaka regularly packs out media rooms due to her standing in the sport and her charismatic appeal to reporters.

She fields questions in Japanese and English and is regarded as one of the world's most marketable stars.

Last year she made $37 million, more than any other female athlete.

She added on Wednesday: "I believe the whole situation is kicking a person while they are down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it."The French Open gets underway in Paris on Sunday.

Osaka has yet to get beyond the third round at Roland Garros.

Related Topics

Tennis World Twitter Paris Osaka Sunday Media All Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

7 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

9 hours ago

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.