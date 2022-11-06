Napoli eight points clear after fighting past rivals Atalanta

Bergamo, Italy, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Napoli extended their lead at the top of Serie A to eight points on Saturday after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Atalanta and taking their domestic winning streak to nine matches.

Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas both struck in the first half to cancel out Ademola Lookman's 19th-minute penalty for the hosts, who are currently unbeaten Napoli's closest challengers.

That will change if AC Milan beat Spezia as expected at the San Siro in Saturday's late match, the champions aiming to take advantage of Atalanta's second defeat of the season and move into second place.

However Napoli, who lost their first match of the season at Liverpool midweek, are still guaranteed to be at least six points clear come the end of the weekend after a hard-fought win obtained in Bergamo without injured wing wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

"These are three important points and we're on the right path, but it's a long season and we've still got a lot to do," said Elmas to DAZN.

Luciano Spalletti's side are also well on the way to ensuring top spot after the final top flight fixtures of 2022 next weekend ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Napoli now have home matches with Empoli and Udinese, and, assuming Milan win later, they would have to lose both games with a big swing in goal difference to risk conceding first place before January.

Atalanta were good value for their early lead as they had pinned Napoli back for the first quarter of an hour and should have already scored through Rasmus Hojlund when Osimhen's handball during a goalmouth scramble was spotted by the VAR officials.

Lookman crashed in his fifth goal in six matches from the resulting penalty and the hosts looked ready to inflict a first Serie A loss of the campaign on Napoli.