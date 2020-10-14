UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Napoli Handed 3-0 Loss, Docked One Point For Juve No-show

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:16 PM

Napoli handed 3-0 loss, docked one point for Juve no-show

Napoli have been given a 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for failing to turn up for their Serie A clash at Juventus earlier this month, the league announced on Wednesday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Napoli have been given a 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for failing to turn up for their Serie A clash at Juventus earlier this month, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Serie A disciplinary commission ruled that there was no "force majeure" preventing Napoli from travelling despite two positive coronavirus tests.

Gennaro Gattuso's side remained in isolation on the instructions of health authorities in the Campania region after Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski tested positive, and they did not travel to Turin on October 4.

Serie A ruled "the complaint lodged by Napoli regarding the legality of the match is to be considered inadmissible".

Italy's top flight is applying UEFA rules that say a match can take place as long as a side have 13 healthy players, including a goalkeeper.

The only possible exemption would be a club which has an active outbreak of Covid-19 with more than 10 new positive cases in a week.

In that case the club can request a postponement, but only once in the season, which was the case of Genoa's game against Torino the same weekend.

As a result of the decision champions Juventus move fourth in Serie A, with Napoli now eighth with five points.

Napoli had won their first two matches this season as they target a first Serie A title in 30 years.

Related Topics

Turin Genoa Same October From Top Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services receives ..

5 minutes ago

France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes Les Ma ..

35 minutes ago

GPKSC seeks UN action against Delhi-hatched unlawf ..

4 minutes ago

CDA removes 5200 tons garbage during eight days

4 minutes ago

Post-Brexit trade talks on brink as time runs out

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.