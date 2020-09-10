UrduPoint.com
Napoli President De Laurentiis Tests Positive For Covid-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:08 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Napoli's football club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced Thursday, a day after meeting other Serie A club officials.

"SSC Napoli can confirm that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis tested positive for Covid-19," the club said on its website, but gave no further details.

Italian news reports said De Laurentiis showed symptoms of the disease when meeting other Serie A officials in Milan on Wednesday to discuss tv rights and the resumption of the Italy's top professional league competition.

More Stories From Sports

