Napoli President De Laurentiis Tests Positive For Covid-19
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:08 PM
Napoli's football club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced Thursday, a day after meeting other Serie A club officials
"SSC Napoli can confirm that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis tested positive for Covid-19," the club said on its website, but gave no further details.
Italian news reports said De Laurentiis showed symptoms of the disease when meeting other Serie A officials in Milan on Wednesday to discuss tv rights and the resumption of the Italy's top professional league competition.