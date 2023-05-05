UrduPoint.com

Napoli Wins Serie A For First Time Since 1989-90 Season

Muhammad Rameez Published May 05, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Napoli Wins Serie A for First Time Since 1989-90 Season

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The Italian football club Napoli won its third Serie A championship on Thursday and its first since 1989-90 season after drawing 1-1 with Udinese.

Udinese's Slovenian midfielder Sandi Lovric scored on 13th minute of the game, and Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen equialized on 52nd minute.

Napoli now has 80 points and is unreachable for second-placed Lazio after round 33 of Serie A.

Osimhen is Serie A top scorer with 22 goals, while Napoli's Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has completed most assists of the tournament ” 10.

