Pakistan's Naqash Hamdani made it to the final of the El-Hassan Taekwondo Championship G-1 played in Amman on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Naqash Hamdani made it to the final of the El-Hassan Taekwondo Championship G-1 played in Amman on Friday.

According to information received here, Naqash beat Ziqlami Deema of Jordan in the semi-finals by 47-26.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja said Haroon Khan and Jabran have also made it to the semi-finals of the tournament.