Naqvi, Babar unveil Pakistan Matrix jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday night unveiled the Matrix jersey to be donned by the Pakistan Men’s cricket team at the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA during a ceremony at the Gaddafi stadium.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is to be played in the West Indies and USA next month between June 2 and June 29 which will be participated by 20 teams.

At the ceremony, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and COO Salman Naseer are seen flanked by Captain Babar Azam, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and speedster Naseem Shah wearing the Matrix jersey 2024 – a symbol of unity. The green jersey has a star on the left while the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 logo is on the right of the chest.

In a video released by the PCB on the social media platform TikTok, these players besides Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan are seen putting in the hard yards with an inspiring Urdu World Cup anthem in the background calling out to these players to ‘make victory a certainty’.

“Show your passion to the world. Shake the field. Desire for success burns in your hearts. Don country’s colors, Beat the drum and create a stir,” say the verses.

The Babar Azam-led Men in Green are due to depart for Ireland on May 7 (Tuesday) for a three-match T20I series. The team will move to England for a four-match T20I series and fly to New York, USA after May 30 to start their campaign in the ICC mega event.