Naqvi Expected To Attend T20 World Cup 2024 Final Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:35 PM
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has extended invitations to all board members for the final match, set to take place at the historic Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) Mohsin Naqvi, the Chairman of the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB), is anticipated to be present at the T20 World Cup final, scheduled to be held in the West Indies.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has extended invitations to all board members for the final match, set to take place at the historic Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.
Naqvi is currently in the United States attending significant United Nations meetings in his capacity as Interior Minister.
Sources indicate that following his commitments in the U.S., he may travel to the West Indies to witness the T20 World Cup final and participate in ICC meetings.
The final will feature a clash between India and South Africa. India secured their place in the final by defeating England by 68 runs in the second semi-final at Providence Stadium in Guyana, avenging their 2022 loss. South Africa earned their spot in the final by defeating Afghanistan by nine wickets in the first semi-final in Tarouba.
Recent Stories
Body of drowned youth found from canal
Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Satta ..
CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: Eastbourne International WTA results3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed move in Para Archery World Ranking Event final4 hours ago
-
France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold4 hours ago
-
Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France4 hours ago
-
Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 44 hours ago
-
Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years5 hours ago
-
Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships finals5 hours ago
-
Interfaith peace sports festival concludes in Hafizabad4 hours ago
-
12 matches decided in National Netball C'ship4 hours ago
-
Asjad Iqbal outplays current World Champion in Asian Snooker C'ship5 hours ago
-
India fans dream of World Cup glory after long wait11 hours ago
-
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final12 hours ago