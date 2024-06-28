Open Menu

Naqvi Expected To Attend T20 World Cup 2024 Final Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:35 PM

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has extended invitations to all board members for the final match, set to take place at the historic Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) Mohsin Naqvi, the Chairman of the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB), is anticipated to be present at the T20 World Cup final, scheduled to be held in the West Indies.

Naqvi is currently in the United States attending significant United Nations meetings in his capacity as Interior Minister.

Sources indicate that following his commitments in the U.S., he may travel to the West Indies to witness the T20 World Cup final and participate in ICC meetings.

The final will feature a clash between India and South Africa. India secured their place in the final by defeating England by 68 runs in the second semi-final at Providence Stadium in Guyana, avenging their 2022 loss. South Africa earned their spot in the final by defeating Afghanistan by nine wickets in the first semi-final in Tarouba.

