Naqvi Halts Announcement Of National Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2024 | 04:57 PM

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

The latest reports say that the PCB chairman expressed dissatisfaction with the selection committee's process.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi halted the announcement of the national squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International World Cup, due to take place next month in the United States and the West Indies, the sources privy to the development said on Friday.

The sources said that the PCB chairman expressed dissatisfaction with the selection committee's process.

The sources said that the chairman had objections to the inclusion of two players in the 15-man squad. However, they did not disclose the identities of these players.

Later, it was clarified that the chairman's dissatisfaction was not directed at specific players but at the overall functioning of the selection committee. He was particularly unhappy with the irregularity of committee meetings and the lack of transparency, as the minutes of these meetings were not shared with him.

As a result, the announcement of the squad is now expected to take place at 7 PM.

It is important to note that May 25 is the deadline for submitting the team roster to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

