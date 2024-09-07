Open Menu

Naqvi Inspects Progress Of Gaddafi Stadium Up-gradation

Muhammad Rameez Published September 07, 2024 | 11:17 PM

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited Gaddafi Stadium to review the ongoing up-gradation project ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here on Saturday

During the inspection, Naqvi noted rapid progress in the construction of the water tank and steel fixing

work in the basement. He stated that the basement would be completed by September 30, following which

work on subsequent floors will commence.

PCB Chairman Naqvi emphasised that the first phase of Gaddafi Stadium's up-gradation will be

completed before the ICC Champions Trophy.

He reviewed the project's progress and inspected the construction activities.

He directed the project team to adhere to the set timeline and issued necessary

instructions to the FWO and the NESPAK.

The FWO project director briefed Naqvi on the progress of the Gaddafi Stadium project during

the visit.

PCB’s Director Infrastructure, Director Domestic, Senior General Manager Infrastructure,

and relevant officials from the NESPAK and the FWO were also present.

