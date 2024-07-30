Open Menu

Naqvi Likely To Delegate Powers To Waqar Younis To Look After Cricket, Board Affairs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 30, 2024 | 02:25 PM

Sources say that the PCB chairman has authority to delegate his powers to anyone took after cricket and affairs of the board.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is likely to delegate his powers to senior cricketer and former national team captain Waqar Younis took after the cricket and affairs of the board, the sources close to him said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the PCB chairman the authority to assign his responsibilities to anyone to manage the board's affairs.

“Waqar Younis will oversee the board's activities with Mr. Naqvi's approval,” the sources stated.

This decision followed criticism from some senior cricketers regarding Mohsin Naqvi holding multiple positions including the role of interior minister.

Besides it, the reports emerged that Mohsin Naqvi is likely to replace Jay Shah as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) later this year. The ACC presidency rotates periodically, and Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), currently holds the position with a one-year extension granted in January.

Mohsin Naqvi is expected to take on the ACC presidency for the next two-year term, with Jay Shah stepping down upon completing his tenure. This transition was discussed at the last ACC meeting, and an official announcement is anticipated during the ACC meeting scheduled for October-November.

