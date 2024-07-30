- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Naqvi likely to delegate powers to Waqar Younis to look after cricket, board affairs
Naqvi Likely To Delegate Powers To Waqar Younis To Look After Cricket, Board Affairs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 30, 2024 | 02:25 PM
Sources say that the PCB chairman has authority to delegate his powers to anyone took after cricket and affairs of the board.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is likely to delegate his powers to senior cricketer and former national team captain Waqar Younis took after the cricket and affairs of the board, the sources close to him said on Tuesday.
The sources said that the PCB chairman the authority to assign his responsibilities to anyone to manage the board's affairs.
“Waqar Younis will oversee the board's activities with Mr. Naqvi's approval,” the sources stated.
This decision followed criticism from some senior cricketers regarding Mohsin Naqvi holding multiple positions including the role of interior minister.
Besides it, the reports emerged that Mohsin Naqvi is likely to replace Jay Shah as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) later this year. The ACC presidency rotates periodically, and Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), currently holds the position with a one-year extension granted in January.
Mohsin Naqvi is expected to take on the ACC presidency for the next two-year term, with Jay Shah stepping down upon completing his tenure. This transition was discussed at the last ACC meeting, and an official announcement is anticipated during the ACC meeting scheduled for October-November.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Sports
-
Snoop Dogg wows crowd at sizzling Paris Olympics beach volleyball6 hours ago
-
Oka dethrones Hashimoto in shock men's Olympic all-around triumph6 hours ago
-
Nadal and Alcaraz knocked out of Olympic doubles6 hours ago
-
American great Katie Ledecky wins Olympic 1500m freestyle gold6 hours ago
-
Sweden's Sjoestroem wins women's Olympic 100m freestyle gold6 hours ago
-
USA set up Japan tie in women's Olympic football, Marta sees red for Brazil6 hours ago
-
France's Leon Marchand wins Olympic gold in men's 200m butterfly6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP and WTA Washington Open results6 hours ago
-
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend8 hours ago
-
'Fresh' Axelsen, top-ranked Shi cruise into Olympic badminton quarters10 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Zheng ends Kerber career10 hours ago
-
Joe Root reclaims No.1 Test ranking as India stars rise in T20I lists10 hours ago