Naqvi Meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister Of Sports Badr Bin Abdulrahman Al-Qadi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 18, 2024 | 03:33 PM
Both sides discuss avenues for promoting cricket, player development, and stadium construction in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi met Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Sports, Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qadi, in Riyadh to discuss avenues for promoting cricket, player development, and stadium construction in Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi invited the Deputy Minister to visit Pakistan to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches and offered full support in player development and cricket infrastructure enhancement in Saudi Arabia.
The two leaders agreed to introduce an exchange programme for players, umpires, and coaches between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to foster talent development and knowledge sharing.
Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi also assured full support for the promotion of women’s cricket in Saudi Arabia, expressing PCB’s commitment to assisting at every level.
“Pakistan stands ready to provide complete support for the growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia, including the promotion of women’s cricket. With abundant talent in Pakistan and initiatives like the Pakistan Super League (PSL), we are expanding the player pool significantly. We are also eager to share our expertise with Saudi Arabia to help develop cricket in the Kingdom,” said Chairman PCB.
The Chairman further invited Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of sports to visit Pakistan to experience the landmark 10th edition of the HBL PSL next year and explore collaborative opportunities for cricket development.
Deputy Minister Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qadi thanked Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi for the invitations to the ICC Champions Trophy and the PSL, and he expressed enthusiasm for working closely with Pakistan to strengthen cricket ties between the two nations.
