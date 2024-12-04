Naqvi presents Rs 10 mln to T20 WC wining Pak blind cricket team

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday presented a cash prize of 10 million rupees to the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup winning Pakistan blind team during a ceremony at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Gaddafi stadium here

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday presented a cash prize of 10 million rupees to the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup winning Pakistan blind team during a ceremony at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Gaddafi stadium here.

During a reception held to hail the achievement of the Pakistan Blind cricket of clinching the maiden T20 Blind WC title 2024, the Chairman PCB lauded the achievement of the cricketers and making the country proud.

He said that the victory in the global event is a result of team's dedication and hard work and the PCB admires their efforts.

The Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi also announced a grant of 20 million rupees for the Blind Cricket Association and handed a cheque to President Sultan Shah.

The Chairman PCB made a special mention of captain Pakistan Blind cricket team Nisar Ali and assured the team of complete patronage.