Naqvi Reviews Up-gradation Work Prior To Departure For ICC Meeting
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 21, 2024 | 09:39 PM
The Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on early Monday morning reviewed the ongoing upgradation work at the Gaddafi Stadium and passed instructions to the FWO officials for timely completion of the project prior to his departure for Dubai to attend the ICC Board of Directors (BoD) meeting
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on early Monday morning reviewed the ongoing upgradation work at the Gaddafi Stadium and passed instructions to the FWO officials for timely completion of the project prior to his departure for Dubai to attend the ICC Board of Directors (BoD) meeting,
An important meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) BoD is scheduled to be held at the headquarters of the cricket’s governing body in Dubai today.
Gaddafi stadium, besides National stadium, Karachi and Rawalpindi stadium, was being upgraded as part of the preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan next February.
Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi was briefed, by the officials of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), on the pace of work on the different floors and steel structure of the enclosures. He was told that the work on the enclosures was being performed round the clock.
He was further informed that the construction work was being complete at fast speed after completion of the basement work.
The Chairman PCB directed to utilize all resources for the timely completion of the up gradation work at the Gaddafi stadium, adding that the quality of work should not be compromised at any cost.
Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the work on the under-construction new enclosures and steel-fixing work at the site.
Recent Stories
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan team prepares for final Test against England51 minutes ago
-
FIH Forum to be held in Oman5 hours ago
-
Australia to host 2026 WSF World Masters Championships6 hours ago
-
T-20 Blind Cricket Super League from Tuesday6 hours ago
-
Irfan shatters another Guinness World Record6 hours ago
-
Pakistan gears up to host South Asian Cross Country Athletics C'ship6 hours ago
-
Sohaib wins B division of Scrabble Tournament6 hours ago
-
Rabada takes 300th Test wicket as Bangladesh all out for 1067 hours ago
-
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway7 hours ago
-
New Zealand basks in 'golden 48 hours' after sporting triumphs2 hours ago
-
Malinin captures third straight Skate America crown2 hours ago
-
Liverpool pass Chelsea test to reclaim Premier League top spot2 hours ago