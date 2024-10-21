Open Menu

Naqvi Reviews Up-gradation Work Prior To Departure For ICC Meeting

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 21, 2024 | 09:39 PM

The Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on early Monday morning reviewed the ongoing upgradation work at the Gaddafi Stadium and passed instructions to the FWO officials for timely completion of the project prior to his departure for Dubai to attend the ICC Board of Directors (BoD) meeting

An important meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) BoD is scheduled to be held at the headquarters of the cricket’s governing body in Dubai today.

Gaddafi stadium, besides National stadium, Karachi and Rawalpindi stadium, was being upgraded as part of the preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan next February.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi was briefed, by the officials of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), on the pace of work on the different floors and steel structure of the enclosures. He was told that the work on the enclosures was being performed round the clock.

He was further informed that the construction work was being complete at fast speed after completion of the basement work.

The Chairman PCB directed to utilize all resources for the timely completion of the up gradation work at the Gaddafi stadium, adding that the quality of work should not be compromised at any cost.

Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the work on the under-construction new enclosures and steel-fixing work at the site.

