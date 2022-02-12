UrduPoint.com

Narracott Grabs Australia's First Olympic Medal In Sliding

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Narracott grabs Australia's first Olympic medal in sliding

Jaclyn Narracott earned Australia's first Olympic medal in a sliding sport Saturday with silver in the women's skeleton as Germany continued their domination of the high-speed events at the Beijing Winter Games

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Jaclyn Narracott earned Australia's first Olympic medal in a sliding sport Saturday with silver in the women's skeleton as Germany continued their domination of the high-speed events at the Beijing Winter Games.

Hannah Neise claimed victory with a combined time of 4min 7.62sec, meaning German racers have now won all six events so far at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Narracott, the overnight leader, grabbed an Australian flag in the finish area after taking silver with a time 0.62sec slower.

Neise had earlier usurped her in the rankings by breaking the track record in Saturday's third heat.

The German was also fastest in the decisive fourth race, clocking a top speed of 128 kilometres per hour (79 miles per hour).

Dutch racer Kimberley Bos, this winter's overall World Cup winner, produced two stunning performances to take bronze at 0.84sec back despite having been 10th after the first heat on Friday.

The Olympic silver medal caps a stunning few weeks for the 31-year-old Narracott, who is based at Bath University in England, where Britain developed its own tradition in skeleton.

She became the first Australian to win a World Cup race at the iconic St Moritz track last month.

German racers has now won nine of the available 18 medals in the sliding events at these Games.

Germany could sweep the gold medals as their racers have already won the four luge and two skeleton events with four bobsleigh disciplines to come.

Related Topics

World Australia German Germany Beijing Kimberley Bath Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All Top Race

Recent Stories

Turkish Foreign Minister Urges Caution of Western ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Urges Caution of Western Countries in Statements on Ukr ..

1 second ago
 Putin tells Macron invasion claims are 'provocativ ..

Putin tells Macron invasion claims are 'provocative speculation': Kremlin

2 seconds ago
 'Unreal' Narracott grabs Australia's first Olympic ..

'Unreal' Narracott grabs Australia's first Olympic medal in sliding

4 seconds ago
 Lindvik ends Norway's Olympic drought with large h ..

Lindvik ends Norway's Olympic drought with large hill title

6 seconds ago
 Macron tells Putin 'sincere dialogue' incompatible ..

Macron tells Putin 'sincere dialogue' incompatible with 'escalation': Paris

5 minutes ago
 US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Uk ..

US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine: Pentagon

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>