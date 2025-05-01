NA’s Standing Committee Summons PCB Chairman Naqvi For Briefing On PSL Performance
Committee requests details of expenses incurred on renovation of stadiums in Karachi and Lahore
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2025) The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has summoned PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for a briefing on the performance of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The committee also requested details of the expenses incurred on the renovation of stadiums in Karachi and Lahore.
Mohsin Naqvi would also brief the committee on the performance of the cricket board over the past six months.
Earlier this month, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi has advised Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to relinquish one of his positions.
During a meeting with Army Chief General Asim Munir in Rawalpindi—where Afridi also offered condolences on the passing of the General’s mother—he shared his opinion that it would benefit Pakistan if Mohsin Naqvi were to choose between serving as the Interior Minister or the Chairman of the PCB.
According to Afridi, “In my view, holding two roles at the same time prevents him from giving full focus.”
Afridi suggested to Mohsin Naqvi that the PCB is a full-time job, saying, “You should choose between the Interior Ministry and the PCB.
If you concentrate on just one role, it will serve Pakistan better.”
He acknowledged Naqvi as a hardworking individual with a sincere desire to contribute to cricket, but added, “You can’t sail two boats at once.
Focusing on one role will allow you to handle matters more effectively. He has great passion and determination for improving cricket,”.
Afridi also told Armu Chief General Asim Munir that cricket is the only major source of entertainment in the country. While Naqvi genuinely wants to bring positive change, he won’t succeed while juggling two major roles.
The sources said that in a meeting held at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, Afridi had praised Naqvi’s efforts but reiterated that choosing one position would allow him to give better attention to his responsibilities.
The sources also revealed that during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the US this June, Mohsin Naqvi offered Shahid Afridi a role within the PCB.
Afridi responded by saying that despite his commitments, he is always ready to serve Pakistan.
