Naseem, Ahsan exceling in World Snooker C’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Pakistani cueists Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan have earned victories in the last 16 Round matches of the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar.

In Last 16 Round results, Naseem Akhtar beat Rodion Judin (Latvia) 5-2 (16-41, 35-10(30), 61-04(32), 36-27, 0-36, 46-06, 58-0(30) while Ahsan Ramzan defeated Pankaj Advani (India) 5-0 (41-28, 38-10, 42-14(41), 44-10(32), 32-28).

Earlier in Last 28 Round Results, Naseem Akhtar beat Khalid Alastal 5-1 (86-0(47), 51-0(51), 35-36, 51-0, 38-0, 33-08) while Ahsan Ramzan defeated Wang Yuchen (Hong Kong) 5-1 (37-15, 67-0(37), 8-63(63), 31-01, 31-21, 43-27).

The semifinals and final of the championship will be played on November 15.