Naseem names Root, Rohit, Smith in his dream hat-trick

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Pacer Naseem Shah has named Joe Root, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith as the three wickets that he would like to pick in his dream hat-trick.

In an interaction with Cricingif, the 17-year-old heaped praise on the three batsmen for their batsman-ship and skillset around the world in various formats, website sportscafe.in reported on Wednesday.

Naseem has made a name for himself in the Pakistan national team setup, thanks to his raw pace and controlled line and length. While Shaheen Shah Afridi has made an impact from the other end, the promising pace sensation was instrumental in the team's win against Bangladesh, earlier this year.

In the Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh, Naseem accounted for the wickets of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul islam, and Mahmudullah to become the youngest bowler to claim a hat-trick. However, when asked about his dream hat-trick, he named England's Joe Root, India's Rohit Sharma and the Australian Steve Smith as the three batsmen, who he would like to pick in succession.

The youngster also talked about Rohit Sharma's ability to handle any kind of delivery and deemed his records for being one of the prime reasons for naming him in the dream hat-trick.

"Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all types of deliveries, be it short ones or good length deliveries. His records speak for itself and picking his wicket would be a dream come true for me," he said. Alongside that, Smith's unorthodox technique combined with Joe Root's form with the red ball has made him pick the two world-class batsmen on his list.

"Steve Smith is very unorthodox in his batting technique and getting him out would be a delight for me. In the past, I have had the opportunity to bowl to him but picking his wicket would be a good experience, given his form," he added.

"On the other hand, Joe Root's form in the longest format is world-class and it is very difficult to trouble him with the red ball. So getting him as part of the hat-trick would be a big bonus for me, given his technique is next to exceptional," he added.