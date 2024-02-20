Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker

Pakistan's Muhammad Naseem Akhtar have qualified for the pre quarter round of the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Naseem Akhtar have qualified for the pre quarter round of the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.

In the day 4th Matches, Pankaj Advani (India) beat Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) 4-3 (66-54, 71-64, 71-85, 28-74, 8-75, 69-21, 75-57) and Awais Ullah Munir (Pak) beat Ziyad Alqabbani (KSA) 4-0 (66-24(57), 79-0(75), 96-11(58), 72-10).