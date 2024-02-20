Naseem Qualifies For Pre Quarter Round Of Asian Men Snooker
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2024 | 09:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Naseem Akhtar have qualified for the pre quarter round of the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.
In the day 4th Matches, Pankaj Advani (India) beat Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) 4-3 (66-54, 71-64, 71-85, 28-74, 8-75, 69-21, 75-57) and Awais Ullah Munir (Pak) beat Ziyad Alqabbani (KSA) 4-0 (66-24(57), 79-0(75), 96-11(58), 72-10).
