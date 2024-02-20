Open Menu

Naseem Qualifies For Pre Quarter Round Of Asian Men Snooker

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker

Pakistan's Muhammad Naseem Akhtar have qualified for the pre quarter round of the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Naseem Akhtar have qualified for the pre quarter round of the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.

In the day 4th Matches, Pankaj Advani (India) beat Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) 4-3 (66-54, 71-64, 71-85, 28-74, 8-75, 69-21, 75-57) and Awais Ullah Munir (Pak) beat Ziyad Alqabbani (KSA) 4-0 (66-24(57), 79-0(75), 96-11(58), 72-10).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Snooker Qatar Doha Asia

Recent Stories

26000 fruit plants distributed among communities t ..

26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..

5 minutes ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

6 minutes ago
 Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan ..

Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held

6 minutes ago
 ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cs ..

ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off

5 minutes ago
 FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion ti ..

FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February

5 minutes ago
 PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resour ..

PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance

6 minutes ago
Promotion of latest technology imperative to incre ..

Promotion of latest technology imperative to increase agri productivity: Dr Iqra ..

1 hour ago
 Indictment in £190 mln case deferred

Indictment in £190 mln case deferred

1 hour ago
 HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr ..

HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr Jamal

1 hour ago
 Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region

Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region

1 hour ago
 CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU

CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 23

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports