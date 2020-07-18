UrduPoint.com
Naseem Shah, Abbas Appear As Star Bowlers For Team Green At Practice Game

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 03:58 PM

Haider Ali in his first outing on the tour scored 35-ball 21, which included two fours and a six before getting out to fast bowler Naseem Shah at practice game at Incora County ground.

DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Team Right-arm fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Muhammad Abbas were the star bowlers for Team Green by taking three wickets each at The Incora County Ground.

Both the shining star showed their muscles during a training match at the Incora County Ground, Derby. Babar Azam-led team While were 231 for eight at the end of the opening day of the four-day intra-squad match against team Green.

Openers Shan Masood and Imam ul Haq provided a solid 92-run partnership for the first wicket after Babar won the toss and elected to bat first.

Shan made 42 which included four fours, while Imam scored 41 off 134 balls, laced with five fours.

The evening session saw Mohammad Rizwan put his batting skills on display as he returned unbeaten on 41 at stumps. Yasir Shah who is right-arm leg-spinner appeared as another notable bowler who grabbed two wickets for 40 runs.

The second day s play will commence at 11am local time, the report said.

Scores in brief: Team White 231 -8, 90 overs (Shan Masood 42, Mohammad Rizwan 41 not out, Imam ul Haq 41; Mohammad Abbas 3-34, Naseem Shah 3-45, Yasir Shah 2-40)

More Stories From Sports

