Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

The emerging fast bowler has secured the last three wickets during the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2023) Pakistan's emerging fast bowler, Naseem Shah, achieved a significant milestone on Thursday as he reached 50 Test wickets.

During the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka, Naseem secured the last three wickets, bringing his total wicket count in the format to 51.

Having made his Test debut at the tender age of 16 against Australia in Brisbane back in 2019, Naseem rapidly gained fame for his exceptional bowling performances in Test cricket. His prowess was further highlighted by his outstanding displays in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

In the second Test, which Pakistan won convincingly by an innings and 222 runs, Naseem Shah set the stage for Nauman Ali, who put on an impressive show with figures of 7-70. Nauman, aged 36, made a strong comeback, silencing his critics as he dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup after they trailed by 410 runs.

Pakistan declared their first innings at 576-5, shortly after Mohammad Rizwan completed his half-century within the first two overs on the fourth day. Nauman Ali made an early breakthrough, forcing Sri Lanka to go for Lunch at 81-1. After the break, Nauman's spin attack was relentless, taking five more wickets in quick succession. By Tea, he had claimed six wickets, leaving Sri Lanka at 143-6.

After Tea, Naseem Shah continued his quest for a wicket, and though it took some time, he eventually got his first scalp of the innings. There was a moment when an 'out' decision against him was overturned, but Nauman soon secured his seventh wicket, edging closer to the world record of bagging all 10 wickets in an innings.

Shah displayed his prowess in style, taking the remaining three wickets in a remarkable sequence to complete a memorable day for Pakistan's bowling attack.