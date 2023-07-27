Open Menu

Naseem Shah Achieves Milestone Of 51 Test Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

The emerging fast bowler has secured the last three wickets during the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2023) Pakistan's emerging fast bowler, Naseem Shah, achieved a significant milestone on Thursday as he reached 50 Test wickets.

During the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka, Naseem secured the last three wickets, bringing his total wicket count in the format to 51.

Having made his Test debut at the tender age of 16 against Australia in Brisbane back in 2019, Naseem rapidly gained fame for his exceptional bowling performances in Test cricket. His prowess was further highlighted by his outstanding displays in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

In the second Test, which Pakistan won convincingly by an innings and 222 runs, Naseem Shah set the stage for Nauman Ali, who put on an impressive show with figures of 7-70. Nauman, aged 36, made a strong comeback, silencing his critics as he dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup after they trailed by 410 runs.

Pakistan declared their first innings at 576-5, shortly after Mohammad Rizwan completed his half-century within the first two overs on the fourth day. Nauman Ali made an early breakthrough, forcing Sri Lanka to go for Lunch at 81-1. After the break, Nauman's spin attack was relentless, taking five more wickets in quick succession. By Tea, he had claimed six wickets, leaving Sri Lanka at 143-6.

After Tea, Naseem Shah continued his quest for a wicket, and though it took some time, he eventually got his first scalp of the innings. There was a moment when an 'out' decision against him was overturned, but Nauman soon secured his seventh wicket, edging closer to the world record of bagging all 10 wickets in an innings.

Shah displayed his prowess in style, taking the remaining three wickets in a remarkable sequence to complete a memorable day for Pakistan's bowling attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack T20 World ICC Australia Sri Lanka Brisbane Mohammad Rizwan 2019 National University All Asia

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

15 minutes ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

30 minutes ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

60 minutes ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

4 hours ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports