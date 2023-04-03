UrduPoint.com

Naseem Shah Addresses False Marriage Rumors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2023 | 04:59 PM

Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

The cricketer earlier shared a picture on his Instagram stories in which he was sitting with his father and another older man in what appeared to be a drawing room.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2023) Naseem Shah, a well-known Pakistani cricketer recently garnered attention for his social media post about his engagement.

Shah received huge response over his post as he gained fame for his impressive performances in the Asia Cup 2022. The cricketer had been making headlines for various reasons since then.

In the post, Shah shared a picture on his Instagram stories in which he was sitting with his father and another older man in what appeared to be a drawing room.

While Shah was wearing a black t-shirt and a prayer cap on his head, his father and the other men were dressed in traditional clothing.

The caption on the photo read, "Blessed with the best Alhamdullah," leading many social media users to speculate that the cricketer was getting engaged or married.

However, Shah later clarified in a new Instagram story that the previous post was not related to any engagement or marriage plans, stating that "wasn't about getting engaged or nikahfied.

"

"[...] mentioning 'blessed' doesn't mean that its all about getting into [a] relationship or anything," Shah wrote in the Instagram story.

Naseem Shah, the Pakistani cricketer, urged people to stop misinterpreting his recent social media post, which sparked rumors about his engagement or marriage. In a picture posted on his Instagram stories, Shah was seen sitting with his father and another man in what appeared to be a drawing room. However, Shah clarified in a subsequent Instagram story that the post was not related to any engagement or marriage plans, and he hoped the matter was clear now.

It is worth noting that Naseem's father had spoken about his son's marriage plans last year, stating that the young pacer had no intentions of getting married in the next four to five years.

