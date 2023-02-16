Naseem Shah celebrates 20th birthday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Fast bowler Naseem Shah celebrated his 20th birthday at a hotel in Multan on Wednesday.

Organized by the management of Quetta Gladiators, national and international players assembled at the ceremony to convey their best wishes to the young fast bowler known for his charming looks, besides aggressive bowling and batting.

Naseem Shah cut the cake and thanked the team management for organizing the ceremony.

Quetta Gladiators manager Azam Khan, Head Coach Moin Khan, Captain Sarfraz Ahmad, bowling coach Omar Gull, Nabeel Hashmi, Jason Roy and others joined the ceremony.