Naseem Shah Charged For Code Of Conduct Violation
Muhammad Rameez Published March 11, 2024 | 06:02 PM
Islamabad United’s Naseem Shah has been fined 10 percent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL PSL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s HBL PSL 9 fixture against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday
Naseem was charged for violating Article 2.2 which deals with abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings. Naseem had kicked the stumps after the final ball of Multan Sultans’ innings.
Since Naseem pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, there was no need of a formal hearing.
The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Muhammad Asif.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the same match, Multan Sultans were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.
Sultans were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Roshan Mahanama, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision.
As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 percent of his match fee.
