Naseem Shah Goodwill ambassador of Balochistan appointed as DSP

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Fast bowler, Naseem Shah was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) as a goodwill ambassador of Balochistan on Saturday evening.

A function in this regard was held in the central office of Quetta police. Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Zahid Saleem and other high-level officials were also present on the occasion.

"I will always be an ambassador of Balochistan and will plead its case", Shah told the participants of the ceremony.

He said the province is beautiful and known for its hospitality and strong traditions. "Since childhood, I was frightened of police and today I am wearing a police uniform", Shah said.

Naseem Shah, the fast bowler has become the goodwill ambassador a day before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match in Quetta between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmai.