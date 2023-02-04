UrduPoint.com

Naseem Shah Goodwill Ambassador Of Balochistan Appointed As DSP

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Naseem Shah Goodwill ambassador of Balochistan appointed as DSP

Fast bowler, Naseem Shah was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) as a goodwill ambassador of Balochistan on Saturday evening

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Fast bowler, Naseem Shah was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) as a goodwill ambassador of Balochistan on Saturday evening.

A function in this regard was held in the central office of Quetta police. Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Zahid Saleem and other high-level officials were also present on the occasion.

"I will always be an ambassador of Balochistan and will plead its case", Shah told the participants of the ceremony.

He said the province is beautiful and known for its hospitality and strong traditions. "Since childhood, I was frightened of police and today I am wearing a police uniform", Shah said.

Naseem Shah, the fast bowler has become the goodwill ambassador a day before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match in Quetta between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmai.

Related Topics

Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Police Pakistan Super League National University Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

19 minutes ago
 Old woman fell down into well

Old woman fell down into well

1 minute ago
 Quality education can change destiny of nations: V ..

Quality education can change destiny of nations: VC Gwadar University

1 minute ago
 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament : Finals on Sunda ..

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament : Finals on Sunday

1 minute ago
 Regional peace, stability hinge upon resolving Kas ..

Regional peace, stability hinge upon resolving Kashmir issue as per UNSC resolut ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.