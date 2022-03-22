UrduPoint.com

Naseem Shah On Fire, But Alex Carey And Cameron Green Help Australia To 391

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Naseem Shah on fire, but Alex Carey and Cameron Green help Australia to 391

Australia were dismissed late in the second session of day two with Naseem gained reward for superb bowling throughout the innings to finish with 4 for 58 from 31 overs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd , 2022) Scintillating Pakistan quick Naseem Shah snared four wickets and spectacularly ended Cameron Green's hopes of a maiden Test century, but Australia made 391 in their first innings to leave the deciding third Test evenly poised.

Australia were dismissed late in the second session of day two with Naseem gained reward for superb bowling throughout the innings to finish with 4 for 58 from 31 overs. He starred with disciplined bowling on day one, then produced mesmerising reverse swing on day two to restrict Australia.

Australia's total was lifted by Green (79) and Alex Carey (67) producing a record 135-run partnership - the highest sixth-wicket stand for Australia in Pakistan. But they both missed out on maiden Test centuries after falling early in the second session as Pakistan clawed back into the topsy-turvy contest.

The breakthrough came almost out of nowhere when left-arm spinner Nauman Ali darted a quicker delivery that trapped Carey on the crease as the batter reviewed in vain. Having for the second straight innings not converted a half-century, Carey failed in his bid to become Australia's first wicketkeeper to hit a ton since Brad Haddin in the 2013-14 Ashes.

Shortly after, Green endured similar disappointment when he was clean bowled by a cracker of an inswinger from Naseem, who was in the midst of terrific swing bowling and he eventually won a riveting contest between two of cricket's brightest young talents.

Green's 163-ball knock was a mixture of strong defence, marked by an intent to get his huge frame forward, and exquisite strokes on the off side as he fell just short of his highest Test score of 84.

With Green and Carey failing to convert, Usman Khawaja remains Australia's only centurion of the three-Test series, the first played between the teams in Pakistan since 1998, and he top-scored in the first innings here too with 91.

With their tails up, Pakistan's quicks aimed to get through Australia's tail quickly.

Excited by reverse swing, Shaheen Shah Afridi was perhaps a little bit too overeager but he eventually picked up Mitchell Starc for 13 and finished with four wickets.

It was a strong comeback from Pakistan who appeared set for a long session amid oppressive conditions.

After lunch, Green signalled his intent with an attempted heave off spinner Nuaman Ali that skewed to the boundary. He looked to be more aggressive and capitalise on Australia's momentum but batting became trickier in a rare sight this series amid rampant reverse swing.

Australia couldn't quite produce a formidable first-innings total but it was still a strong recovery after teetering at 8 for 2 after the early wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.

Having started day two in a delicate position at 232 for 5, Carey and Green batted through the first session to frustrate Pakistan and restore Australia's control. They batted fluently to score over three runs an over in the opening session in a far cry from sedate periods on day one when Australia were pinned down by nagging Pakistan bowling.

They were relatively untroubled although Carey was reprieved in a comical series of events when he was given out for a supposed lbw shout off a piercing Hasan Ali yorker. Replays showed the delivery missed his boot and bat but shaved the off stump only for the bails not to dislodge. But umpire Aleem Dar had given him out caught behind only for reviews confirming the ball bounced well in front of wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

It was all rather confusing but Carey survived and then notched his second straight half-century having come into the series under some pressure after an inconsistent Ashes with bat and gloves. His 105-ball knock was marked by superb driving to thwart the quicks and perfectly executing reverse sweeps to fluster the spinners.

Just as Australia seemed to be getting away, Pakistan fought back through Naseem's heroics to leave this pivotal Test in the balance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century Australia Young David Mitchell Mohammad Rizwan Hasan Ali Afridi All From

Recent Stories

Russia Poised to Make Kuril Islands Preferential T ..

Russia Poised to Make Kuril Islands Preferential Tax Zone, Invites Japanese Inve ..

2 minutes ago
 KP ready to celebrate Pakistan Day with national e ..

KP ready to celebrate Pakistan Day with national enthusiasm

2 minutes ago
 Food Authority seizes over 4,000 litres of fake be ..

Food Authority seizes over 4,000 litres of fake beverages in Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Calls for calm after Corsican nationalist dies fro ..

Calls for calm after Corsican nationalist dies from prison assault

2 minutes ago
 US Not Ready to Continue Dialogue on Strategic Sta ..

US Not Ready to Continue Dialogue on Strategic Stability - Russian Foreign Minis ..

28 minutes ago
 WUM to hold 4th Convocation on Mar 24

WUM to hold 4th Convocation on Mar 24

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>