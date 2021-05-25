Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped out of PSL 6

(@fidahassanain)

The pacer wishes his mother was alive and he would have shared his grievances with her.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) Pakistan fast bowler Waseem Shah expressed regret for not having his mother alive to share his pains with her.

The 18-year old pacer took to Twitter and shared a picture with a quote saying: “I wish my mother was alive today and I would have told her about my grief and she would have asked me why I was upset and would have said that she is there for me,”.

Shah violated Covid-19 protocols and was ousted from the remaining matches of PSL 6 to be played in Abu Dhabi.

He further tweeted: “I worked hard and was passionate about PSL. I followed the instructions, keeping in views all the messages in the group. I don’t know how I missed this message,”.

“I want to play cricket as it is my life.

I can’t describe how I am feeling right now. Allah will make me strong. I will make a comeback,” he added.

Mohammad Amir, the pacer of Karachi Kings consoled Naseem Shah, asking him to stay strong.

“Small tests take us to great reward and respect. InshaAllah you will get huge respect, stay strong,” he wrote.

Naseem Shah presented the test reports conducted on May 18 and an independent Medical Advisory Panel for PSL suggested for , the pacer was dropped out from the lineup flying to Abu Dhabi.

It may be mentioned here that all participants who were bound to travel to Abu Dhabi via chartered planes were directed to submit the negative reports of PCR tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival.